MITCHELL ON INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY RIGHTS AND GRASS

The House of Assembly on its last sitting before the summer recess on Wednesday 17 July 2024 passed three bills into law. One bill to regulate marijuana in the country. This is welcomed and long overdue. The cranks of the Bahamas Christian Council came with their foolish commentary, a day late and dollar short. They are always behind the times. They didn’t want the Sunday shopping laws to change and predicted doom and gloom. Result no such thing. They didn’t want gambling laws to change, and the result had no impact despite their predictions of doom and gloom. Now they are at it again with marijuana laws. They need to go find Jesus Christ. Next came the bills to improve the intellectual property rights of Bahamin artists. This again was long overdue. Ray Munnings, the author of Funky Nassau was in the gallery as the bill passed. We hope that this genuinely helps artists protect their works and collect fees for the use of their works. Both parties in the House FNM and PLP agreed to the bills. Fred Mitchell spoke on both bills.