COVID CUTTING A SWATH THROUGH THE MID AGE

Rosney Cooper, FNM community Leader in Eight Mile Rock, died last week, stunning the community. He was found unresponsive at home and reportedly suffered a heart attack. But given the profile of many recent deaths of middle aged men and the prevalence of Covid in the community, it invited speculation.

Over the past week, there seems to have been a string of deaths and sicknesses Covid related connected to middle aged men in The Bahamas. This seems to reinforce the report of the Pan American Health Organization that what is worrying them is the fact that people between the ages of 20 and 40 are now the major sufferers of the disease. PAHO describes the country as having a very unhealthy population.