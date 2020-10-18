TRIAGE BEING PRACTICED IN THE HOSPITALS

Dr. Duane Sands, the former Health minister and now back doing surgery in the hospital set the cat amongst the pigeons when he told the reporter of the Nassau Guardian, published on 15 October 2020, given the situation in the health care facilities in The Bahamas, life and death decisions were being taken at the hospitals. In other words, triage is at work. So it’s like being on the battle field during the First World War when the medics has to decide with the wounded right then and there who would live or die. The wounded would be judged as hopeless cases, those that could be saved and those who could wait. That is the Covid treatment today. If they figure they can’t save you, you’re dead.