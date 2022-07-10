CRY BABY SOUR LIME MINNIS

You cannot make this stuff up. There was Hubert Minnis, the former Prime Minister, standing up in the House of Assembly on Wednesday 6 July 2022 complaining that he was not invited to the handing over ceremony of the Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander on Tuesday 5 July 2022. Now you know this guy is a big joker and a flammer. This is a fellow when he was Prime Minister sent the now Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander to be a security guard with no duties to perform for two years. Same thing for the now Deputy Commissioner and he has the nerve to talk about invite. The outgoing Commissioner of Police Paul Rolle said that he was pressured to send the two men home. Dr. Minnis has a bloody nerve. The thing is though: no Member of Parliament needs an invitation to come to a public function, particularly not a former Prime Minister. The PLP is not like the FNM who sent the police to remove the then Senator Fred Mitchell and Senator Michael Darville from a public function for the late Hon. Darrell Rolle.