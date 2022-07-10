TRYING TO FIND WORKERS IN THE BAHAMAS

The company Sandals, owned by Jamaican capital, has two facilities in The Bahamas. One in Exuma and the other in Nassau. Sandals has been running ads for workers for weeks. They cannot get Bahamian workers to apply to come work for them. The question is why in a time of high unemployment this phenomenon where jobs are going wanting, particularly for males, are not being filled? Some argue that Sandals is a poor employer and has a history of not treating its staff properly. The bitter fight over unionizing that resulted in the company firing all of its employees, has left a bitter tase in the market. It is an anti-union company to be sure. But that does not explain why other sectors are suffering the same fate. Men sitting on the blocks, prefer to sit there and beg people for money than go to work. When they do go to work, they don’t stay beyond their first paycheck or you cannot get them to come to work on time. The social scientists say after the pandemic, when the next crop of workers gets loosed on the public, the situation will be even worse. And then the Bahamians complain when Haitians come and fill the job vacancies.