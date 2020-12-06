D’AGUILLAR TURNS HIM DOWN SO IT’S KWASI THOMPSON

The back channel chat is that the Prime Minister Hubert Minnis in absolute desperation has turned to Kwasi Thompson to serve as the Minister of State for finance. Mr. Thompson knows nothing about finance. So, the Prime Minister has hired a special advisor to teach the new Minister about finance. The talk is that Dionisio D’Aguilar turned down the offer to become Minister of Finance. Ah my. The PM couldn’t get Patrick Ward, the insurance executive and the PM’s buddy, to take the job notwithstanding the free vacation he gave Mr. Ward and his wife in Cat Island last weekend. Sooo, it is now Kwasi Thompson as Minister of State for Finance. Desperate times call for desperate measures.