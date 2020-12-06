TURNQUEST WANTS TO KNOW WHY THEY’RE PICKING ON HIM

Ever since the Government of The Bahamas Government dismissed a private loan arrangement with a foreign finance firm in favour of an international Bond offering, the bi-weekly tabloid, The Punch, has launched a relentless attack on me and the Ministry of Finance.

The rational for the decision made, following extensive analysis by technical experts at the Ministry were fully and objectively explained in Parliament.

Yet the personal attacks continue. One has to wonder why? What motivates or is the publisher’s special interest in this particular transaction above all of the other financing transactions the Government has issued since coming to office?

The front-page story in today’s edition of the tabloid is a continuation of that attack. The allegations contained in the article are false and completely misleading and I condemn and deny them in the strongest terms.

Today’s attack article and false claims follow an equally damaging article printed in the Thursday, November 26th, 2020 edition of the tabloid, which reported that I purchased two apartment units in Bayroc Condominiums, Nassau, Bahamas and received allowances from the Government of $10,000 per month for living accommodation in said units. This allegation was intentionally placed to cause public speculation, ridicule and to further damage my reputation and integrity. These allegations are equally false and easily disproved.