Archdeacon Keith Cartwright, Acting PM Chester Cooper, Dame Marguerite and Dean Harry Bain.

NASSAU, The Bahamas — A Service of Thanksgiving was held, June 22, on the occasion of celebration of the 90th birthday of the Most Hon. Dame Marguerite Pindling, Former Governor General of the Commonwealth of the Bahamas, at Christ Church Cathedral.

Acting Prime Minister, the Hon. Chester Cooper, headed the list of government officials in attendance. (BIS Photos/Patrick Hanna)