Jones Presents Credentials To U S President Biden

For Immediate Release – Washington DC – 13 June 2022 – Bahamas Ambassador to the United States Wendall Jones met at the Oval Office with the President of the United States Joe Biden. The President accepted the credentials of Mr. Jones earlier, but made a special effort to receive the Ambassador. In a personal letter to Mr. Jones President Biden wrote: “I welcome Ambassador Jones as a member of the diplomatic corps in Washington and express our Government’s desire to advance our common agenda and to deepen the strong and abiding friendship between our countries.”