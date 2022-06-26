Mitchell In Rwanda

Foreign Ministers of the Commonwealth at the Heads of Government Conference in Kigali in Rwanda. 23 June 2022

Fred Mitchell, Foreign Minister, with Lord Tariq Amahd, British Foreign Office Minister for the Commonwealth at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Conference in Kigali, Rwanda on 24 June 2022.

Fred Mitchell, Foreign Minister, with Melanie Joly, Foreign Minister of Canada, at the Commonwealth Heads of Government conference in Kigali, Rwanda. 23 June 2022

Fred Mitchell, Foreign Minister, with Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghenteyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO), featured speaker at the Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting in Kigali, Rwanda. 23 June 2022

Fred Mitchell, Foreign Minister, with the Foreign Minister of Gabon H.E. Michael Mousa ADAMO. 23 June 2022

