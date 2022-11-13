Daughter Bernice Harris Honoured By Fox Hill Elks

Senator Barry Griffin filled in for Fred Mitchell MP Fox Hill on 6 November at the banquet to honour Daughter Ruler Bernice Harris. Here is his note posted on Facebook:

It was a pleasure speaking at The Bahamas Order of the Elks Luncheon on Sunday, 6th November 2022 on behalf of Minister Fred Mitchell, to honour Bernice Harris who has served as Daughter Ruler for the last 31 years.

The Elks have contributed so much to our society and our communities. Led by the principles of Charity, Justice, Brotherly Love, and Fidelity – the Elks bring communities together and give back so much by way of charity.

As a high school student, I was the recipient of an Elks Scholarship that allowed me to travel to New Orleans to participate in an international competition.

The Bahamas is thankful for the service of Bernice Harris over these many long years, leading her organization to do so much good. The honour is well-deserved.