Deaths In Long Island By Murder

The following statement is from the Chairman of the Progressive Liberal Party:

On The Homicides In Long Island

For Immediate Release

29 February 2020

We are deeply saddened and disturbed by the news of the two deaths by apparent homicide in Long Island. Our sympathies go out to the families of the deceased and to the wider community of Long Island.

It all seems quite senseless. There can be no good reason for what has happened.

It is our hope that the culprits will be captured and brought to justice. We encourage all people of goodwill to cooperate with the authorities in resolving these crimes.

Let us continue to pray for the Long Island community, the families and our country. May the souls of the deceased rest in peace.