THE PLP HOLDS CANDIDATES MODULE

The PLP hosted some 30 persons at the Candidate’s Module beginning 27 February 2020 and ending 1 March 2020. The module is for people who wish to be candidates for the party or serve on statutory board or in diplomatic posts. They hear lectures on the history of the party, the rule of parliament the constitution and the life of a public figure. There is a certificate of attendance awarded afterward and that allows you to apply for a nomination from the PLP. Senator McWeeney, former Attorney General, is seen at the podium on Friday 28 February 2020.