DEVALDO GREEN KILLED BY A HIT AND RUN

The young man in the photo was just a decent, smart, able, amiable young man. There is no good reason why he should be dead.  This is just the kind of fellow that you want to be a Bahamian young man. He was quiet.  He was a Rotarian and actively so.  He did his regular nine to five job ably.  He took care of his family responsibilities.  He was an alum of the Edward Waters College in Florida. He was a fraternity man and well regarded there. Sadly that was not enough to survive in The  Bahamas. Someone hit him in an auto accident and left him to die, fleeing the scene.  The doctors tried to save him but alas, their skills were not enough and now he belongs to the ages. Rest in peace.

