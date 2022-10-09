WACKY BELINDA AT IT AGAIN: ANYWHERE BUT THE CLASSROOM

Hon. Glenys Hanna-Martin

Minister of Education, Technical and Vocational Training

On industrial action by teachers at Thelma Gibson Primary School

Over the last several days, a group of teachers at Thelma Gibson Primary School have engaged in action leading to the withdrawal of their services from their classrooms.

The Department of Labour has previously intervened in this dispute and despite this the stated conduct is continuing.

I wish to inform all parents of students attending Thelma Gibson Primary School that I have confirmed that measures have been put in place to assure continuous supervision and instruction of the students in those classrooms.

Our fundamental responsibility is the education of our children. Parents can rest assured that Thelma Gibson Primary School is fully functional and students are attending classes under the supervision of Teachers.

END