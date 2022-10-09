DIRECTOR OF EDUCATION MOVES ON

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on reddit
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

The Ministry of Education has announced that the Director of Education Dr. Marcellus Taylor will leave the Ministry on 10 October 2022 and will move to the Unveracity of The Bahamas and its Institute of Pubic Affairs as a Senor Policy Fellow. We wish him well. It’s unfortunate that crude old Belinda Wilson, the Union President couldn’t be gracious enough to wish him well but posted some pretty nasty language about him on FB.  Of course, that is because he got the job of Director when Dr. Hubert Minnis failed to honour his promise to give it to her.

This Week's Posts

OXFAM’S ATTACK ON THE BAHAMAS

THE MINISTER OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS ON OXFAM AT OAS

DEVALDO GREEN KILLED BY A HIT AND RUN

WACKY BELINDA AT IT AGAIN: ANYWHERE BUT THE CLASSROOM

DIRECTOR OF EDUCATION MOVES ON

THE OAS MEETING TAKES PLACE IN LIMA, PERU

THE BPL RATES TO GO UP: WHAT A PITY

This Month's Posts

WACKY BELINDA AT IT AGAIN: ANYWHERE BUT THE CLASSROOM

DIRECTOR OF EDUCATION MOVES ON

THE OAS MEETING TAKES PLACE IN LIMA, PERU

THE BPL RATES TO GO UP: WHAT A PITY

FAREWELL TO TAMI FERGUSON CULMER

WE AGREE WITH KEITH BELL: WHAT IMMIGRATION CRISIS

FIXING THE LYNDEN PINDLING INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

HAPPY BIRTHDAY FRED MITCHELL

CLIMATE COVID CONFLICT AT OAS

Branch Officers In Tall Pines

The Fox Hill Marching Band

Keeping Sweetheart In The U S Gets You Fired

WACKY BELINDA AT IT AGAIN: ANYWHERE BUT THE CLASSROOM

DIRECTOR OF EDUCATION MOVES ON

THE OAS MEETING TAKES PLACE IN LIMA, PERU

THE BPL RATES TO GO UP: WHAT A PITY

FAREWELL TO TAMI FERGUSON CULMER

WE AGREE WITH KEITH BELL: WHAT IMMIGRATION CRISIS

Facebook-f Instagram