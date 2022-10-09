DIRECTOR OF EDUCATION MOVES ON

The Ministry of Education has announced that the Director of Education Dr. Marcellus Taylor will leave the Ministry on 10 October 2022 and will move to the Unveracity of The Bahamas and its Institute of Pubic Affairs as a Senor Policy Fellow. We wish him well. It’s unfortunate that crude old Belinda Wilson, the Union President couldn’t be gracious enough to wish him well but posted some pretty nasty language about him on FB. Of course, that is because he got the job of Director when Dr. Hubert Minnis failed to honour his promise to give it to her.