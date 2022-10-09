THE OAS MEETING TAKES PLACE IN LIMA, PERU

With the theme being that of discrimination in the hemisphere and efforts to combat it, the countries of the hemisphere gathered in their annual general assembly at Lima, Peru to discuss matters of importance to the hemisphere. Unfortunately, it comes off as a useless talking shop because three countries in the hemisphere are not there because the United States does not agree with their governments: Nicaragua, Venezuela and Cuba. They should all be at the table. Nicaragua has withdrawn from the body so they are gone. The real government of Venezuela has withdrawn as well. The pretenders who the Americans recognize didn’t show their faces because they knew they would be insulted by the majority of the its members. The pretenders have no standing and if they did why haven’t they paid their 20 million owed to the organization. Cuba was disinvited from the Summit of the Americas. So this is an American show and while on the face of it, there is one nation one vote, not for a moment should you believe this. What the Americans want, they get.