Brian Simms, the provisional liquidator appointed when the Securities Commission acted to bring the business of FTX to a halt in The Bahamas is the law partner of Michael Paton who is a member of the Securities Commission. The question is why is Brian Simms still sitting as the provisional liquidator? Has the Commission acted in the public interest by allowing and facilitating this appointment? It has brought howls of negative comments in the country amongst Bahamian professionals.