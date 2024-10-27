DIONISIO ARISES FROM THE GRAVE TO DEFEND BAHAMAR

The following statement was issued by Fred Mitchell, Chairman of the PLP, in response to public statement made by former Tourism Minister Dionisio D’Aguilar on eh judgment made in favour of the failed developer of Bahamar:

25 October 2025

It is interesting how every dead, dry-boned politician of the FNM is being dragged to the defence of what some have described as a bogus judgment on Bahamar written in the United States.

The latest set of dry bones is the former Minister of Tourism Dionisio D’Aguilar, who alleges that the judgment evinces evidence of impropriety.

Well, we think he should know impropriety since he is in a classic case of a conflict of interest. He sat on the board of the failed developer and he was also once a minister of tourism. So the PLP says to him, ” speak ye this day whom you will serve: your private master Ismirlian or the Bahamian people.”

Let us help you.

If you were a true servant of the Bahamian people, you would be defending the decision of the Bahamas Government to save Bahamar which was the result of a PLP decision that hires today 5000 Bahamians and the facility is packed with tourists .

The only thing that is improper so far is your commentary and that of Michael Pintard, Duane Sands, Jeanne Thompson, Hubert Minnis and the whole lot of the usual suspects who won’t stand up for The Bahamas to save their own lives. Bah humbug!

End