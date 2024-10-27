PINTARD MAKES PERSONAL ATTACKS ON FRED MITCHELL

When Michael Pintard, the Leader of the Opposition was attacked by Fred Mitchell for his unpatriotic attack in the people of The Bahamas in response to the judgment in favour of the failed developer of Bahamar, Mr. Pintard’s response was to call Mr. Mitchell comical, silly and nonsensical. That is fine but it does not deal with the truth of what Mr. Mitchell alleged. Mr. Mitchell alleged that Duane Sands was condemned by the Court in The Bahamas and was fired from his job as Minister of Health for breaking the covid rules. He alleged that Hubert Minnis wasted four and a half years as Prime Minister and did nothing to investigate the very things for which Mr. Pintard is calling for an investigation. He alleged that Michael Pintard had to be dragged kicking and screaming to defend his own constituents in the face of power rate rise demand by the Grand Bahama Power Company. All of those allegations are true. Silly, nonsensical, comical maybe: but true.