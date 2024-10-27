PRIME MINISTER KNOW WHO WRITES WHAT IN A SMALL TOWN

There are scores of what’s app groups on line. There are several thousand pages of PLP or anti PLP sites on Facebook. There are voice notes going around a plenty. Some are even using A I technology to spread the messages of evil against the Prime Minister and the PLP. What folks should remember, both domestic and foreign, is that in this small society, the Prime Minister who is a discerning and long standing politician knows who everyone is and who is doing what, This includes those who sneak in the newspaper letter to editor columns with false names. You can disguise what you do. You can pay surrogates to do the dirty work but in the end, his team knows exactly who does what. You can run but you cannot hide.