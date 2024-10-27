WHY WON’T DUANE SANDS SHUT THE HELL UP?

Dr. Duane Sands, the Chairman of the Free National Movement is a condemned man. Not in the sense of someone condemned to death but his political life is on life support. He is now engaged in ever more desperate rhetoric in order to keep the sagging hopes of the Free National Movement alive. They are fighting like cats and dogs in public. Dr. Hubert Minnis, the former Prime Minister and former Leader of the party, was in public last week saying that he is not allowed to speak at FNM meetings. The Leader of the Party Michael Pintard came right back in public to say in effect that Dr. Minnis was a liar and that the truth was that he does not come to meetings. How is this crew going to face general elections like this we just don’t know? So Dr. Sands comes in the press to comment on this bogus judgement that the failed developer of Bahamar got in New York. He defended it, adopting the loose conclusions of the judge, faulty though they were, saying that this meant that this was the PLP and a nation for sale. This is the same man condemned by the courts for interfering in the Frank Smith case and who got fired for breaking the covid rules that he set while Minister of Health. Time for him to shut the hell up.