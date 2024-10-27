A BOGUS NEW YORK JUDGEMENT JUST LIKE JEANNE THOMPSON’S

Jeanne Thompson was in the press attacking Fred Micthell, Chair of the PLP, calling him crass because he attacked the judgment of the courts in New York in favour of the failed developer of Bahamar. Our guess is that the failed developer of Bahamar will not collect one penny of this bogus judgment. There are too many examples in US law where these gargantuan sums they award get reduced or overturned on appeal. There is also the question of bias, faulty reasoning, and that this is caught up in the geopolitics where China and the US are in an economic war. You would not expect a Chinese company to win anything in America these days. But back to Jeanne Thompson, she is one of these people who never miss an opportunity to attack the PLP or anything that is Bahamian. The opinions of the lighter hue are always right. She claims that the comments were undiplomatic and that Fred Mitchell should not be the Chairman of the PLP. Yada! Yada! Yada! Jeanne Thompson take it up with the Lord. But there were so many judgements in your history as a judge that caused pain and suffering. Those you must atone for those before commenting on anything to do with justice.