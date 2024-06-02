DONALD TRUMP IS GUILTY AS SIN 34 TIMES

It is remarkable. The former President of the United States Donald Trump is now a convicted felon. It could not have happened to a finer person.

Mr. Trump immediately started railing against the system of justice in the United States, with defamatory remarks about the judge and the prosecutor.

It is our hope that he attracts a jail sentence when that sentencing takes place on 11 July 2024.

The other interesting fact is the same people who were shouting “ lock her up” with regard to Hilary Clinton at the Republican convention, are now saying that the system they wanted to do that to Mrs. Clinton is now working an injustice on Mr. Trump. They are shameless hypocrites. It is the same system that Mr. Trump used to indict and convict 5 Black boys with rape that they did not commit in New York city. Now he knows what it feels like to be a jail bird

The problem is, it looks very much like this fellow is going to win the presidency of the United States again. This means that the world is headed to a period of danger and instability when the lead country in the world descends into the mire of treachery, chaos, misogyny, homophobia and racism if Donald Trump returns to office.

But for the moment it is a happy result: 12 jurors tried a true, a jury of his peers found Donald J Trump guilty of a felony 34 times.

God is good.

