MIKE HALKITIS SAYS THE FNM IS TALKING OUT THEIR HEADS

The Minister for Economic Affairs Michael Halkitis took issue with the characterizations of the Free National Movement and their spokesman MP Kwasi Thompson about the budget. He said that they were always predicting doom and gloom and had been wrong at every turn. The FNM even contradicted the IMF Mr. Halkitis said that he would take the forecast of the IMF any day over the words of the Free National Movement. He recalled how the FNM said that the PLP could not reduce VAT with success and they had been proven wrong. The Prime Minister is increasingly supporting a more public role for the Economic Affairs Minister, for him one day to assume the post of Minister of Finance once he is re-elected to the House.