Dr Dahl Regis Bails On The FNM

Dr. Mercelin Dahl Regis is gone. She was called out of retirement to put some order in the Government’s fight against the pandemic Covid 19. She did that and is generally credited with allowing the country to dodge a bullet. But now her contract has come to an end and she is not interested in renewing it. The Government thanked her for her service and added that she will be available to lend advice. She leaves with the Covid 19 in a surge in Grand Bahama and the country facing the onslaught of American tourists from a Covid 19 hotspot coming into the country. Thank you to her for work. There is little confidence in the FNM’s political team.