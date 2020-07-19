Graham Thompson’s Success

Nassau, The Bahamas – Graham Thompson is recognised by London-based Chambers and Partners as a “Band 1” ranked law firm in the High Net Worth (HNW) Offshore Trusts Sector for 2020. The “Band I” designation is the highest firm honour awarded by the prestigious ranking agency. Graham Thompson has received the top award in every year since the 2017 introduction of the HNW industry recognition.

Recognised as “providing extensive private client and trust services”, the firm has been lauded by industry insiders as having “good lawyers who are really experts”.

Three such attorneys have been awarded by Chambers and Partners with individual ranking for 2020. Sean McWeeney QC, Tanya Hanna and Ryan Pinder.

Sean McWeeney QC, a Senior Partner and Chair of the Firm’s Financial Services, Private Client, Trusts and Estates Practice Group, and former Attorney-General, receives the 2020 HNW “Band 1” distinction, which is the highest individual recognition.

Chambers Review: Sean McWeeney QC is “the single best lawyer in the Bahamas for trust work,” adding: “He is extremely clever – the most deeply knowledgeable about trust law in the Bahamas and in general. I think he wrote the Bahamian trust law, and he is an absolutely superb adviser. I always recommend him as first choice to clients and every time the client is extremely pleased.” One of McWeeney’s Bahamian peers remarks: “He is a superstar and has one of the best reputations on the island. His work is very high quality and he is an icon here.”

Tanya Hanna, a Partner and member of the Firm’s Financial Services, Private Client, Trusts and Estates Practice Group, receives the 2020 HNW “Band 2” honour.

Chambers Review: Tanya Hanna advises both individual and institutional clients on a wide range of private client matters. “She has gained a lot of experience over the years in trust planning,” says a local source, adding that “she has years of practice handling trusts and is considered an expert.”

Ryan Pinder, a Partner and member of the Firm’s Financial Services, Private Client, Trusts and Estates Practice Group, and former Minister of Financial Services and Trade, is also awarded the 2020 HNW “Band 2” ranking. The

Chambers Review: Ryan Pinder is a well-established name in the offshore private client market and noted as being “a real expert in tax and very good on regulatory issues.” He advises on both domestic and cross-border matters. A market insider states that “he is strong on the contentious side and is good at trust administration.”

GrahamThompson is also a “Band 1” ranked law firm for Chambers and Partners Global 2020. Several of the Firm’s attorneys also received individual Global 2020 recognitions for their industry excellence. In General Business Law, Sean McWeeney QC, Michelle Pindling-Sands and Stephen Wilson, QC. For General Business – Dispute Resolutions, Stephen Wilson QC and Tony Gruchot. General Business – Real Estate ranked attorneys are Dana Wells and Craig Roberts.

Covering 185 jurisdictions around the world, Chambers and Partners sets an international standard for legal services, with its deeply researched, peer review-based rankings of the best-of-the best in the legal profession around the world.

