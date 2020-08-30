Dr. Michael Darville Tells About His Covid Experience

For Immediate Release

26 August 2020

I wish to advise the general public that I was discharged from hospital yesterday to complete my recovery at home.

Many thanks to the medical staff for the excellent health care delivered to me. I further thank the many well wishers and persons of goodwill all across this country for their love, kind words of compassion, encouragement and prayers.

Remember Bahamians, be vigilant in consistently sanitizing your hands and surfaces, in wearing your masks and in practicing physical distancing. Where necessary, please avoid crowds and other large gatherings. The experts advise that these simple acts represent half of the battle against the spread of COVID-19.

Let us protect ourselves.

God bless.

