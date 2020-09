Kensell Burrows was a PLP general in Garden View, part of the Fox Hill Constituency. He was a community leader. He had an infectious personality and excellent leadership skills. Sat he age of 40 he died suddenly in the An& E at Princess Margaret Hospital. He had reported there for shortness of breath. It appears he was not attended to with sufficient dispatch. He died there. Autopsy says, death due to pneumonia. 4 August 2020. Rest in peace general.