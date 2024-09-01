DUANE SANDS SHOULD WASH HIS OWN EYE FIRST

Dr Duane Sands, the Chairman of the FNM, was salivating as he rushed to the press with a voice note last week to say that the lawlessness in the country had suddenly gotten worse under the PLP. He was trying to ride the horse of the arrest of Mario Bannister, the former Managing Director of the Clifton Heritage Authority for accessory after the fact to murder. The only problem is Dr. Duane Sands has a helluva nerve to talk about lawlessness. This is the same man fired as Minister of Health for breaking his own covid rules. This is the same man who was condemned by the magistrate for interfering in the Frank Smith case. He was joined in that condemnation by his fellow Minister Marvin Dames. His boss Hubert Minnis put a fake signature on a document he said was an agreement for a five billion dollar investment. His second in command Peter Turnquest got fired after an allegation that he bilked his partner of 28 million. These folks really have a nerve.