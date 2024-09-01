PERSONAL CONDUCT IS NOT PARTY CONDUCT

Fred Mitchell spoke on the 26 August 2024 as follows in a voice note to PLP supporters in the wake of the arrest and charge of Mario Bannister, former Managing Director of the Clifton Heritage Authority. Mr. Bannister was dismissed by the Prime Minister last Sunday 25 August 2024 prior to the charge of accessory after the fact to murder:

“You are responsible for the consequences of your personal

conduct. We taught that lesson to all would be candidates,

members including corporation chairpersons, and wannabes just

before the 2021 General Elections. Your personal conduct should

not adversely impact the party and when there is a conflict you

should fall on your sword.”

“We have seen examples of this in the administration twice since

the General Elections and it is an important principal for us to

remember this week; the leader should not have to ask anyone

what to do.