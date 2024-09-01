A CRANKY PUBLIC: ZNS AND CUSTOMS AND EVERYONE ELSE

Last week, it seemed like déjà vu all over again, with customs complaining about the low morale and the workers at ZNS complaining about their working conditions. In both cases, the employees and their disgruntlement were aimed at the persons who now run the establishments of customs and ZNS. The PLP should pay very close attention to this. Are these simply FNM provocateurs making trouble at the midterm or are there genuine complaints that need to be addressed? These should be taken up at the political level and not left to the bureaucracy to deal with. Once the fix is in, there is no turning back and we are into the death spiral of death by a thousand cuts. Be warned.