MITCHELL ON HIS VISIT TO GRAND BAHAMA

Fred Mitchell, Chair of the Progressive Liberal Party, completed a 10 day stay in Grand Bahama working from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the office of the PLP in Freeport. The idea was to lend support to the work of Ginger Moxey and Kingsley Smith at the Ministry of Grand Bahama and to support various political causes in Freeport. During the time, Mr. Mitchell visited West End, with branches in High Rock, in Eight Mile Rock, the National Progressive Institute, the Men’s and Women’s Branches of the PLP and the Pineridge Branch. He joined the public demonstration against the electricity rate increases in Grand Bahama, toured the unfinished Taino Bridge and met with citizens of Grand Bahama about their public service issues. Mr. Mitchell said that when he left Grad Bahama he had a sense of a community that had a positive view about its progress so far although issues remain. He pledged to continue the support for the people of Freeport in particular and Grand Bahama as a whole.