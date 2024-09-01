NO NEED FOR PANIC WITH POLICE INVESTIGATION

Despite the statement that was issued last week that there would be no more public statements about the investigation into the voice notes that suggest police collusion in an armed robbery and murder, The Tribune was again quoting sources that said that the FBI has been involved in the case and that the British investigators have still not arrived. The Tribune, by its inaccurate reporting, is putting at risk the integrity and security of the case by the continued reference to these matters. They should desist. We have no doubt that the case is moving ahead with alacrity. This column has every confidence that the police will get to the bottom of this and that whatever reforms are necessary following a complete investigation, they will be carried out. No one needs The Tribune to be running interference and trying to thwart the investigation.