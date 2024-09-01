FORMER CLIFTON M.D. CHARGED WITH MURDER PLOT

Mario Bannister, the former Managing Director of the Clifton Heritage Authority, was charged in the courts The Bahamas last week along with two others for conspiracy to murder and as an accessory after the fact in the murder of Philip Adderley. Just before publishing this column last week, brutal pictures of the murder, appeared throughout all social media platforms with the murder and references of what’s app posts to the phone number of Mr. Bannister. The Prime Minister issued a statement that Mr. Bannister been dismissed as Managing Director of the Clifton Heritage Authority. Chairman of the PLP Fred Mitchell issued a statement saying that every PLP official who had run through the PLP training modules was well aware that an official is responsible for his personal conduct, separating the PLP from that conduct. He said that in a conflict between your personal conduct and the party, the individual should fall on his sword without the Prime Minister having to ask him to do so. In this case, Mr. Bannister was dismissed. At last report, the police were objecting to bail.