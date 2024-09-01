TOO OLD A CAT TO BE SCREWED BY SUCH A KITTEN

Michael Pintard, the Leader of the Opposition, was called the water boy for the Grand Bahama Port Authority. No less a person that the Prime Minister called him that when interviewed by the press last week. Mr. Davis suggested that Mr. Pintard should say whether he was the recipient of large sums of money from the Grand Bahama Port Authority in the background of the Mr. Pintard’s lack of support of the government’s just effort to collect the funds owed by the Port to the government. Mr. Pintard tried an old trick. He tried to change the subject in his press conference by saying that the allegation was false that he had taken money from the Grand Bahama Port Authority but then tried to make it an argument about the PLP. He said that the PLP should disclose what money it received from the Grand Bahama Port Authority and that he was willing to disclose who the FNM’s donors are if the PLP would disclose theirs. He misses the point and is too clever by half. Fred Mitchell told Mr. Pintard at a PLP meeting in Freeport on Thursday 29 August 2024 that if he wants to disclose the FNM’s donors that his business, the PLP has no concern about that. The point is for Mr. Pintard to say whether he is singing for your supper and whose side is he on, that of the people of Grand Bahama and the constituents of Marco City or the Grand Bahama Port Authority. The late George Thompson of Gregory Town, Eleuthera and a former MP used to say: “I am too old a cat to be screwed by such a kitten”.