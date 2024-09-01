PINTARD A THIEF OF IDEAS: BANKING REFORM IS NOT HIS IDEAS

If you read the press last week, and just landed from outer space, you would actually believe that Michael Pintard, the Leader of the Opposition, was the author of banking sector reform in The Bahamas. The only problem is that is a lie. Mr. Pintard is suddenly jumping on the Fred Mitchell band wagon. He is a typical political carpetbagger. He sees a good wicket and tries to take advantage of it. So the he announced a whole raft of measures following Fred Mitchell’s call for the Central Bank to intervene on banking fees. MR> Pintard then went to see the Central Bank governor and then announces that he is certain that reform is coming. Bottom line, trying to take credit for something which is not his doing. This is called stealing ideas.