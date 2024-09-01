MICHAEL PINTARD UP AND DOWN LIKE A CRAZY MAN

The Prime Minister Philip Davis landed a good solid blow on Michael Pintard, the Leader of the Opposition, and right now he is taking a standing 8 count. The Prime Minister called him the water boy for the Grand Bahama Port Authority. The name has stuck.

Bahamian people adopted the name for Mr. Pintard over his response to the government’s just demand for the 357 million dollars owed for government services to the Grand Bahama Port Area. The Port says they don’t owe a penny. Mr. Pintard has been siding with the Port.

Last week, the Prime Minister had enough. He called it for how he saw it. Mr. Pintard does not support the Bahamian people. He supports the Grand Bahama Port Authority. He says he is against the rate increase for power in Freeport but he does not support the fact that the Grand Bahama Port Authority has no jurisdiction.

That blow about water boy has him every day in the press howling like a junk yard dog.

He tried the old bait and switch method of changing the subject but that didn’t work

PLP National Party Chairman Fred Mitchell said that was an old trick that everyone was on to. The Chairman said the only thing the PLP wanted to know is why is the Leader of the Opposition carrying water for the Grand Bahama Port Authority?

