PHOTO OF THE WEEK

A SIX HUNDRED MILLION DOLLAR AGREEMENT FOR FREEPORT: the Grand Bahama Shipyard owned in part by Carnival Cruise lines signed an agreement with the Government for the expansion of the shipyard in Freeport. This means more job opportunities for Bahamians including training abroad. We cut of the original picture Rupert Hayward who is the Grand Bahama Port Authority’s representative. We believe that no PLP or Bahamian of goodwill should be seen within a mile of him.