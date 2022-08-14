DYING OF THE BENDS AND DROWNING GENERALLY

The tragic death of Randal Swayer of Cherokee Sound, Abaco  of the bends has brought again to the fore the discussion on the deaths of fishermen in the Bahamas from the bends in particular but the press has been reporting that in the last month 26 people have died of drowning in The Bahamas. These are shocking statistics.  The people who have died are in the main young people.  The deaths are clearly preventable if people know how to swim and have an appreciation for safety in the water and also what to do when a disaster strikes,  a first response.  There was a lot of rumour and counter rumour going on about the latest death out of Abaco but the death was just that a death as a result of an accident it seems. Again, we are calling for the Government to step in with a programme of public education on diving and on swimming.

