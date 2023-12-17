ECONOMY IS MACRO WELL BUT TOO MANY MONEY COMPLAINTS

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on reddit
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Michael Halkitis was the guest commentator on the Wednesday broadcast on What’s App and YouTube by Chairman Fred Mitchell on Wednesday 13 December 2023.  He made a convincing case for the economy under the PLP.  Things are going great. The subtext though was what about the micro issues.  The bane of the country is still the public administration.  There are too many complaints that people are not being paid on time and not being paid at all. This we have to solve: pension entitlements and occasional workers are the most who complain.

This Week's Posts

SENATOR HALKITIS SAYS THE ECONOMY IS GREAT GUNS

HON MICHAEL HALKITIS GUEST COMMENTARY

INGRAHAM AND MINNIS: THE DOG AND PONY SHOW

ECONOMY IS MACRO WELL BUT TOO MANY MONEY COMPLAINTS

THE PRIME MINISTER MUST TAKE A LONG HARD LOOK

HAITI MUST REMAIN ON THE RADAR

This Month's Posts

INGRAHAM AND MINNIS: THE DOG AND PONY SHOW

ECONOMY IS MACRO WELL BUT TOO MANY MONEY COMPLAINTS

THE PRIME MINISTER MUST TAKE A LONG HARD LOOK

HAITI MUST REMAIN ON THE RADAR

GUYANA VENEZUELA CARICOM POW WOW IN ST VINCENT

IT’S GOOD THING HARVARD’S PRESIDENT SURVIVED

UKRIANE: THE US WROTE A CHEQUE THAT CAN’T BE CASHED?

PLP CHAIRMAN ANSWERS MICHAEL PINTARD

Mitchell At The Mayo Clinic

The Prime Minister Honoured At St John’s University

Christmas Tree lighting ceremony in Forbes Hill, Little Exuma

PINTARD SAYS THE GLOVES ARE OFF

INGRAHAM AND MINNIS: THE DOG AND PONY SHOW

ECONOMY IS MACRO WELL BUT TOO MANY MONEY COMPLAINTS

THE PRIME MINISTER MUST TAKE A LONG HARD LOOK

HAITI MUST REMAIN ON THE RADAR

GUYANA VENEZUELA CARICOM POW WOW IN ST VINCENT

IT’S GOOD THING HARVARD’S PRESIDENT SURVIVED

Facebook-f Instagram