ECONOMY IS MACRO WELL BUT TOO MANY MONEY COMPLAINTS

Michael Halkitis was the guest commentator on the Wednesday broadcast on What’s App and YouTube by Chairman Fred Mitchell on Wednesday 13 December 2023. He made a convincing case for the economy under the PLP. Things are going great. The subtext though was what about the micro issues. The bane of the country is still the public administration. There are too many complaints that people are not being paid on time and not being paid at all. This we have to solve: pension entitlements and occasional workers are the most who complain.