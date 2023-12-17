INGRAHAM AND MINNIS: THE DOG AND PONY SHOW

It was strange to see the two folks Hubert A Minnis and Hubert A Ingraham, both former FNM leaders and Prime Ministers on one stage on Thursday 14 December 2023. Mr. Minnis was handing out the first edition of the three books he is supposed to be writing. It was a routine press event photo op and that was supposed to be that. Of course, the press was present and they asked some questions. Mr. Minnis deflected the questions and came off as the statesman in the exchanges. Instead of Mr. Ingraham deflecting the questions, he fell into the trap. Of course, he was a willing participant. He attacked Desmond Bannister, the former Deputy Prime Minister for calling for the FNM convention. Said Mr. Bannister hardly goes to meetings of the FNM and should have stayed silent. He also said that he and Dr. Minnis used to be friends until Dr. Minnis became Prime Minister. He said after Dr. Minnis became Prime Minister, he stopped talking to Mr. Ingraham. Dr. Minnis just stood and grinned and grimaced. Mr. Ingraham said there is no need for the FNM to hold a convention. So once again, the FNM fighting like cats and dogs in the street.