THE PRIME MINISTER MUST TAKE A LONG HARD LOOK

The next National General Council meeting of the PLP will take place on 19 December 2023. It is the final meeting of the year. The NGC as it is called is the body that controls the party, second only to the National Convention. The convention is just gone and Brave Davis won unopposed, and got his Chairman after a bracing fight but a convincing one. Now those who read the tea leaves will be waiting to see who gets rewarded with the spoils after the brutal fight. Those who opposed him should not be rewarded with the posts allocated by the Constitution by the Chairman after consultation with the Leader.