HAITI MUST REMAIN ON THE RADAR

The Eminent Persons Group of former Caricom Prime Minister was in Haiti over the past week, trying to move the needle to get a political settlement in Haiti. It is an exercise in pure frustration.  Meanwhile, the military aspect or the policing more properly is also moving slowly along.  The Americans have promised to put 200 million or so to help the cost of the action. They are seeking to find other monies because it’s going to cost much more than 200 million.  The problem is the issue is off the radar, with the trouble brewing into a potential war between Venezuela, which country is trying to grab Guyana’s territory. Haiti should remain on the radar. We must not forget.  The country is spiraling out of control and it has been over a year since the urgent plea to the Secretary General to send in police to help Haiti.

