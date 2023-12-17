GUYANA VENEZUELA CARICOM POW WOW IN ST VINCENT

The Caricom Prime Ministers and Presidents sat down in St Vincent on Thursday 14 December 2023 to talk some sense into the head of President Nicolas Maduro of Venezuela, who has designs on two thirds of the territory of Guyana, its neighbour on the South American continent.  He held a fake referendum to support his territorial grab, claiming that Venezuela had been cheated out of its land by an arbitral award back in 1899.  They forgot that they conceded all of that when Guyana under the British went to independence in 1966.  The disputes were to be settled in accordance with the procedure of the United Nations.  Instead, Mr. Maduro who is unpopular at home, facing elections is trying to galvanize the nation on this emotional point but legally unsustainable.  The idea was to talk peace but the backup is if he messes around, they will find the Americans there to get rid of him.

