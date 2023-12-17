IT’S GOOD THING HARVARD’S PRESIDENT SURVIVED

We think that it’s a God’s blessing that Harvard’s President Claudine Gay survived the pressure of the American lobby of right-wing congressmen and women to fire her because of her statement in front of the Senate and their trick questions on genocide.  The United States is a strange place.  The right decision was made to retain her services.  A bad decision was made to fire the lady from the University of Pennsylvania.  But that is America and we think it is probably not over yet. President Gay will probably be walking on pins and needles forever.  Just like that: when you are the first woman and Black person to get the job.

