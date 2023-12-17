UKRIANE: THE US WROTE A CHEQUE THAT CAN’T BE CASHED?

Poor President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine. He was there dressed in his battle fatigues. The great white father was in his White House and they put on a show to beg for money from a recalcitrant congress, to keep the war effort going, which effort is failing.  Franklin Roosevelt had the same problem at the start of the Second World War and it took Japanese bombs to make the US move their behinds to support the obvious.  So this time, the U S Congress wants to hold, Mr. Biden  by the short and curlies to stopping the brown hordes from coming across the southern border into the US. He has had to break with his own coalition in Congress. He is already in a weakened state with polls suggesting he will lose to the idiot savant who is his predecessor and to the right, jail looming and immorality and all. So everyone is back to the pre Biden era when they looked and there was Donald Trump and wondered what the hell. He came and scuppered the post war consensus and then we all thought after their last election that was that . The right wing experiment had failed.  But it looks like we are right back where we started. And the Ukrainians have cheque that they can’t cash.

