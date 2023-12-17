PLP CHAIRMAN ANSWERS MICHAEL PINTARD

The following statement was issued by the Chairman of the Progressive Liberal Party Fred Mitchell

13 December 2023

Michael Pintard is lost in space. He is politically delusional. The PLP’s Leader and Prime Minister is in no way embattled.

Here are the easily verifiable objective facts. Mr Davis bravely and purposely held a general convention in November 2023, just last month. He was elected unopposed. No one challenged him.

He nominated his choice for Chairman and his choice won with a substantial, convincing and unassailable majority.

On the other hand, you have Michael Pintard of the FNM fighting like cats and dogs in the streets. Police had to be called. The courts have intervened. The former Prime Minister

. Hubert Minnis refused to support the candidate in West Grand Bahama and Bimini and routinely breaks party discipline in the House of Assembly.

Mr Pintard is afraid to call a convention because he knows that Hubert Minnis is coming to get him

The evidence is clear Brave Davis is the unchallenged master of his party. He leads a government with the best economy in a decade. On the other side, a leader with a party in public shambles. The only one embattled is the delusional Michael Pintard.

End