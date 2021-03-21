ED ARMBRISTER BAHAMIAN MAJOR LEAGUE PLAYER DIES | 19 March 2021

The following statement was issued by the Leader of the PLP Philip Davis on the passing of the baseball great Ed Armbrister:

I join with Bahamians of all walks of life in celebrating the life of and mourning the passing of a sports icon, a giant of a man and a national hero, Edison Rosanda ‘Ed’ Armbrister who passed away on 17th March 2021.

Born in Nassau on 4th July, 1948, Ed was signed by the Houston Astros as an amateur free agent before 1967 Season. His baseball career changed forever when on 29th November, 1971, he was involved in arguably the most significant trade in Major League Baseball history up to that time when the Cincinnati Reds acquired him from the Houston Astros in a blockbuster trade involving Jack Billingham, Cesar Geronimo, Denis Menke and Joe Morgan. This trade would enable the Big Red Machine to dominate the National League for the next five seasons.

A natural outfielder, Ed was a utility player for the Cincinnati Reds – a team that went on to win three National League Pennants and two World Series between 1972 and 1977.

Another significant career highlight for Ed was his involvement in a controversial play in the 1975 World Series where Armbrister collided with Boston Red Sox catcher Carlton Fisk at home plate while starting to run out a sacrifice bunt. Baseball fans and historians would argue that this ‘no call’ (for interference) by the home plate umpire Larry Barnett allowed Gerónimo to reach third base and eventually score the winning run. The Reds won the game 6–5 and the eventually the 1975 World Series.

Ed Armbrister returned to The Bahamas after retiring from professional baseball and worked in the tourism industry and the Public Service, including the role of sports consultant in the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture. He also managed the Bahamian junior national team and was a fixture on the local baseball scene.

In 2008, he was inducted into the Bahamas National Hall of Fame.

He was a great Bahamian Ambassador and like fellow Bahamian professional baseball players Wenty Ford and Andre Rodgers, he inspired a generation of Bahamian youth and athletes.

We thank him for his national service.

On behalf of the Progressive Liberal Party, I express heartfelt condolences to the family of Ed Armbrister on his passing.

May he rest in peace.

