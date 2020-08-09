Effie Walkes Dies

Effie Walkes with Philip Davis, Leader of the PLP and Chester Cooper, Deputy Leader of the PLP.

The following statement was issued by the Leader of the Progressive Liberal Party Philip Davis on the passing of Effie Walkes BEM and Stalwart Councilor of the Progressive Liberal Party.

Today I mourn the passing of Effie Walkes, a freedom fighter and a significant personality in the local struggle for civil rights and social justice.

She was ninety-six years old.

Blessed with long life and a courageous and fighting spirit, Ms. Walkes was an ardent supporter of the progressive movement and is distinguished with being the only female member of the planning committee of the events that marked the iconic Black Tuesday in April 1965.

Ms. Walkes would later become the guardian of the legacy of Black Tuesday. In classic Bahamian oral tradition, Ms. Walkes would be called on to tell the story of Black Tuesday for many years to come as the PLP celebrated and reflected on the journey to Majority Rule and the modern political development of The Bahamas.

Ms. Walkes’ political activism made her a powerful and influential role model for other women in politics.

Like so many of our freedom fighters, Effie Walkes was an unsung hero who sacrificed much in the struggle for social justice and equality. We have a solemn responsibility to memorialize her life and work and defend her noble legacy.

Ms. Walkes was a good and faithful servant who loved The Bahamas. She ran the good race and has gone on to receive her eternal and just reward.

On behalf of my wife Ann-Marie, my Parliamentary Colleagues, Stalwart Councillors, officers, members and the extended PLP family, I express heartfelt condolences to the Walkes family on the passing of their matriarch.

May she rest in peace.

